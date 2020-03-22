Vanuatu test comes back negative

Tests were sent to a laboratory in New Caledonia.

According to authorities, should a case be detected in Vanuatu, the Ministry of Health Emergency Medical Team are on standby with dedicated quarantine facilities in Port Vila and Luganville, and a thorough response plan is ready should it be required.

All cross-border government agencies and state-owned enterprises operating within Vanuatu's international port of entries (seaports and airports) have been advised about the current World Health Organization declaration of a Global Pandemic of COVID-19 on 11 March 2020.

The Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 Taskforce continues to revise the surveillance program for COVID-19 in Vanuatu.

Photo file Vanuatu National Coronavirus Taskforce