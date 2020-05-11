Vanuatu's Regenvanu won't move motions against govt during rebuild

Vanuatu politics has been plagued by regular motions and changes, with the previous Charlot Salwai-led government the first to survive a full term in more than a decade.

That government tried to pass a range of constitutional reforms to bring stability, though it fell short on many.

Ralph Regenvanu said he won't attempt to move a motion while the government faces the rebuild from Cyclone Harold and the coronavirus pandemic.

But he told Buzz FM he would still like to see reforms.

"We can see from the result of the last election that we desperately need political reform as the former government was always saying for the last four years."

"The opposition is now in a position where we're ready to support the government to get a constitutional amendment through."