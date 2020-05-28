West Coast Santo families hit by TC Harold need proper shelter assistance

Around 500 households that lost their homes to TC Harold nearly two months ago have not receive any shelter assistance, according to a report.

According to a report by Climate Change Scientist, Dr Christopher Bartlett, there’s not a single tarpaulin mobilised for these households.

The majority of homes there are built using local materials such as ‘natangura’, bamboo and ropes. Families cannot start rebuilding homes since the natangura palms used for roof thatching have been completely destroyed.

This report conveyed that approximately over 700 structures which were damaged now urgently require building materials.

Over 7,000 coconut trees have been reportedly destroyed or damaged in addition to garden crops and water systems.

Dr Bartlett has informed that the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) has assured that shelter materials will be shipped to West Coast Santo soon.

According to Bartlett, logistics is a challenge hampering relief deliveries.

Located far from Luganville, West Coast Santo has limited connectivity.

The total population of West Coast Area Council is 2,592.