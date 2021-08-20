Digicel Fiji announces additional $13M investment in network upgrade | Loop Vanuatu

Over the last two years a massive $30M has been invested in upgrade which saw most cell sites in the main centres upgrade to LTE Advance Pro Technology (Pre-5G) and increased LTE coverage in maritime areas.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed, said; “As a result of the overwhelming response to our All In campaign, this multi-million dollar investment in our network is critical at a time when we have seen additional demand for data during the COVID lockdown. We are committed towards continuously providing superior network experience to our customers.”

“The network upgrade will deliver increased data capacity in major residential areas and also see the Digicel network coverage expanded in new areas. We are aiming at having these upgrade works completed by the end of October.”

“The additional investment will enhance customer experience especially in areas where Digicel is facing challenges because of the increase in data usage due to more people working from home and more people online from home due to the current pandemic restrictions,” stated Farid.

“We are committed to delivering an amazing network experience for our customers, we have invested significantly in developing our network in order to continue meeting your changing needs for seamless streaming and downloading videos, using mobile applications and most importantly keeping you connected to your loved ones. We thank you for taking this journey with us,” concluded Farid.

As COVID cases rapidly rise, Digicel urges its customers and the public that we must continue to conform to the COVID safe measures that are currently put in place by the Government. Digicel has also started a pledge with an “All in for A Safer Fiji” message aimed at driving vaccination awareness and a call to the nation that our fight against COVID will work ‘Better Together with Everybody All In’.

Photo supplied Digicel Caption: Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed