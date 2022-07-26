Large portion of subsidised bread going to dogs and pigs

Baguettes are a basic food staple which is subject to price regulation and kept affordable by subsidies.

Each year the government provides $US13 million in subsidies to keep the price at about 50 cents per breadstick.

That means people can buy bread twice as low as they are in mainland France.

Due to the war in Ukraine animal food products have gone up, however unsold bread makes a cheaper substitute for feeding animals.

The price of flour has increased by 70 percent over one year due to the crisis.

Ukraine and Russia account for 30 percent of the world's flour.

The baguette price will be raised by two cents from next month, with the increase being shared between bakers and retailers.