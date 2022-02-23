National University of Vanuatu announces second phase of student employability project

The project has support from the French Government of 36.88 million vatus.

It will incorporate the School of Education, Vanuatu Agricultural College (VAC) and the Vanuatu Institute of Technology (VIT).

A convention should be signed over the next weeks to provide a support of 19 million vatus to the NUV for the integration of higher education and training institutions to the NUV.

Last week, the Steering Committee of the university’s Student Employability Project met to review the activities carried in 2021 and discuss 2022 projects like the NUV graduate program and the new NUV IT program.

The university’s Vice Chancellor and President Jean-Pierre Nirua, said, “The National University of Vanuatu is delighted with the good turn-out of the 2022 first Steering Committee of the NUV’s ‘Student Employability Project’ funded under the French Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects (FSPI) Programme. The meeting provided an excellent opportunity to review the progress of actions realised with projects undertaken in 2021, and to discuss the key project proposals for 2022. In our commitment to grow the National University of Vanuatu, we are mindful of the need to closely associate other tertiary institutions that share the same aspirations to provide much needed training to advance the development needs of the country. We are so grateful to the Government of France for the FSPI funding that has enabled the NUV and its associate institutions to strengthen their capacity and develop new University programs for offer locally in Vanuatu.”

The development of the NUV is aligned with Vanuatu People’s Plan and the Vanuatu Education and Training Sector Strategic Plan.

The focus of education and training under the NUV and associated institutions are based on the priorities of the country’s National Human Resource Development Plan 2020-2030 (NHRDP).

The 36.88 million vatus will support the strengthening of the NUV as well as capacity-building with the transition of other institutions in their efforts to integrate the NUV in the near future.

Guillaume Josso, the Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Actions at the French Embassy in Vanuatu and Solomon Islands, said, “The French Government is proud to support the development of the National University of Vanuatu. It is a unique project combining local and international knowledge to offer quality recognized higher education.”

