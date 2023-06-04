URA conducts electricity billing awareness in Northwest Efate

The CEO Paul Kaun intends for these sessions to be conducted by the URA team throughout all of the country especially in areas where there is on-grid electricity demanded by consumers and sold at a price by electricity operators in concession areas, mini and micro-grid areas, community areas including potential areas which are likely to have electricity network grids established.

On Monday, 29 May, the URA team visited Mangaliliu, Napko Farea Fatenleng and Siviri Community.

“Questions and interactions proved that there is a lack of knowledge on utility service billings by the electricity-committed customers and especially the steps that they should take to obtain support and responses to queries that they may have.”

“The team provides responses to queries that were being brought up, including providing them with key contact details for any future liaison and customer complaint issue(s) that they may have.

“Questions raised related to the use of prepayment meters and the extension of electricity service to areas within the community that were still without access to electricity” URA stated.

The URA team also collected complaints from individual customers that will be brought to UNELCO Engie's attention to address.

URA is targeting customer understanding of UNELCO Engie's electricity tariff and how the tariff is applied to customers' monthly bills. Awareness content also covers information on the role of the URA, the rights and obligations of the customer.

Photo Caption: Community members during a Public Education Programme in North Efate.