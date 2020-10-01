Vanuatu tourism partners sign MOA for safe business operations

The Memorandum of Agreement was signed by the Department of Tourism (DoT), Department of Public Health (DPH), Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC), the Vanuatu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), Vanuatu Skills Partnership (VSP) and World Vision Vanuatu (WVV) on Tuesday.

The partners have formed a training coalition to support safe business training in both the tourism business sector and micro-businesses including the informal sector.

The training coalition is leveraging the equivalent of VT115 million (one hundred and fifteen million vatu) in support of industry-led training to COVID safe standards.

The coalition’s resources have been made possible through the support of the governments of Vanuatu, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

The MOA falls under Pillar 3 of the Vanuatu Tourism Crisis Response & Recovery Plan (VTCRRP) under Phase 1 which is the Immediate Safety Response and Economic Recovery looking at product readiness.

The main objective of Pillar 3 is to ensure tourism businesses are financially viable, appropriately supported, and ready to launch their product in a post COVID-19 environment.

Photo supplied Caption: Director of Department of Tourism Jerry Spooner, Dr Len Tarivonda with Heads of APTC, VCCI and TVET with the signed documents