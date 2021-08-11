Fisheries Authorised Officer training in Santo | Loop Vanuatu

Funded by Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) and facilitated by Ministry for Primary Industries New Zealand and Vanuatu Fisheries Department Compliance Section, the one-week training included participants from all the Provinces from TORBA, SANMA, PENAMA and MALAMPA.

The training also involved the Vanuatu Police Maritime Wing and Vanuatu Police Force.

The role of a Community Based Authorized officer is to enforce the Fisheries Regulation in Coastal Fisheries and work closely with the Fisheries Compliance Division to provide weekly reports on what activity is happening in different communities

The training helped them to understand the Fisheries Act and how to conduct an investigation.

There are now Authorised Officers in every province of Vanuatu.

Photo supplied Caption: Participants at the training.