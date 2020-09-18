Vanuatu’s SHEFA Education leads the way in inclusive education

The schools are Erakor Bilingual, Club Hippique, Centre Ville, Seaside, Macses, Saint Joseph, Tassiriki, Donna Elite, Anabrou, Pango, Melemaat, Esnar, Saint Jean D’Arc, Roau, Survival and Life Changer.

SHEFA Principal Education Officer (PEO), Jonathan Yona, said, “We are looking forward to extend our support in terms of promoting inclusive education to the additional 15 schools.

“Access is one of the key goals of the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) no matter the gender, religion, nationality ethnicity, language or disability of the children.

“Sharing the lessons learnt will help other schools in Vanuatu and inspire them in the implementation of their strategies.”

The Principal of Okipe Primary School, Daniel Kaltoi, said they are more than happy to share their experiences and lessons learnt with other schools.

The Principal of Donna’s Elite Foundation, Donna Tabilepo, said they are happy the school was selected and are looking forward to implement new inclusive activities.

The Vanuatu Inclusive Education Policy was developed in 2011.

The MoET, with the support of the Vanuatu Education Support Programme, funded by the Australian Government, has been working closely with schools and communities to ensure inclusive education is implemented.

SHEFA Provincial Education Office is leading the way for other schools across Vanuatu in terms of inclusive education.

Photo supplied Caption: Erakor Bilingual School will benefit from the Inclusive Education Strategy