Vanuatu establishes Sanma Creative Industries Community Company

“This is the result of an innovative collaboration between the Sanma Provincial government, the Industry Department, the Department of Women’s Affairs, the Vanuatu Skills Partnership through the Sanma Skills Center, and the women producers who are leading the way in the development of Vanuatu’s headwear Industry”, DoI stated.

Janet Sine is now the Acting Manager of the SCICC working closely with the celebrated headwear expert, Rosie Boylan from Sydney, engaged through the Vanuatu Skills Partnership.

“Through this new company, manufacturing improvements and market access will continue to be strengthened, with new channels opening up domestically and internationally, and placing Vanuatu on the global map in local and ethnic headwear design and production”.

The members of the SCICC agreed to work extra harder in order to produce better products to sustain their homes and develop Sanma province.

“This is a very good development for us because of the money we are making.

“It supports us with household needs and specially school fees for our children. Therefore we are encouraging all the mothers out there to develop our skills and talents for the betterment of our families and community.”

Vanuatu’s Sanma-style hats can now be found in shops as far away as Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

Photo supplied Caption: Members of the Sanma Creative Industries Community Company with the Director of Department of Industries, Jimmy Rantes