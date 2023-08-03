 

Fiji to host next Melanesian Arts and Cultural Festival

08:30, August 3, 2023
The 8th Melanesian Arts and Culture Festival or MACFEST will be held in Fiji in three years’ time.

Fiji's Minister of iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, announced the festival would be held in 2026 in Fiji at the end of this year's edition in Vanuatu.

He praised the people and Government of Vanuatu, saying despite the many challenges the country had endured with cyclones and earthquakes, with a true Melanesian spirit, the nation had accepted the challenge of hosting a memorable event.

This year, the festival's theme was "Rebuilding my Melanesian for common identity," highlighting the importance of Pacific regionalism, and cooperation within Melanesia.

     

