Ifira and Ovins dominate Vanuatu’s Indigene 7s

Ovins Women beat Ifira 7-0 to win the final.

Island Warriors women’s team finished in third place defeating Tanvasoko 17-5 yesterday.

In the Men’s division, USP rugby beat Shepherds and finished off in third place.

The USP forwards were too tough for Shepherds to handle with the likes of Wise Tabua, who continuously destroyed Shepherds defence line and attacking line.

Ifira One finished in first place and Ifira Two finished in second place.

The tournament also featured Police who proved themselves in the Labour 7s with their agility and speed.