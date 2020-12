The side defeated USP XV 17-5 in the final on Wednesday.

The two teams were locked 0-0 at halftime before battling it out in the second half of the match.

USP scored the first try after a drive from the forwards and failed with the conversion.

Ifira fought back and scored three consecutive tries and were only successful with one conversion to seal the victory.

Ovins won the women’s final against Warriors after scoring the winning try in the extra.

The match was locked nil-all draw at fulltime.