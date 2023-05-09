Australian indigenous cricket men's team wins over Vanuatu

According to the Vanuatu Daily Post, the rain did not ruin the competitive spirit of both teams as the Australian beat Vanuatu by 126 - 91.

Tyran Lidard and captain Damon Egan scored the most runs for the visitors, scoring 57 and 51 runs respectively.

Australia took up the bats first and hit a total of 174 runs in the full 20 overs with five of their players being taken out by Vanuatu's Nalin Nipiko, William Nalisa, and Joshua Rasu.

However, due to the Duckworth Lewis Stern [DSL] method Australia's Indigenous total was brought down to 126 as a target for Vanuatu to chase, as it was getting late and Vanuatu was only going to play 13 overs.

Vanuatu showed a lot of determination and almost met their target with Nipiko, Ronald Tari, and Jared Allen hitting 43,29 and 18 runs respectively.

However, the boys in yellow displayed great bowling and fielding to contain the home side as Dylan McLachlan, and Bailey Toseland and Brynley Richards managed to get a total of eight Vanuatu players out by the 13th[final] over.

Vanuatu player Jamal Vira said he is proud to represent his country against some quality opposition of such high calibre.

Australia Indigenous batting against Vanuatu. Photo: Vanuatu Daily Post / Anasilini Natoga