Cricket deal for PNG and Vanuatu

The announcement brings cricket into the PacificAus Sports programme, an Australian government sports diplomacy initiative in the region already involving the Olympic movement, rugby league, rugby union, football and netball.

The Australia-Pacific Cricket Linkages project will include allowing Papua New Guinea men's and women's teams to play in competitions in Australia and offer coaching and training support.

Australian indigenous teams will tour Vanuatu and engage with the community with a particular goal of getting more girls into cricket.

The PacificAus programme also operates in Tonga, Solomon Islands, Fiji and Samoa.