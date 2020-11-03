Galaxy and LL Echo through to Vanuatu football National Super League semis

Galaxy from Port Vila Football Association topped the Pool B of the National Super League after their second win against Iwoka FC at the Port Vila Stadium over the weekend.

Despite Iwoka losing the match, the new comers to the NSL from Shefa Football Association managed to get 4 balls inside Galaxy’s net.

The final score Galaxy won by 6-4 and leads their pool with 6 points followed by LL Echo from Tafea football Association with 3 point and Iwoka FC is out of the competition with no points.

The 3 clubs were competing in the Southern Region VFF NSL Pool B after the Northern Region Pool A matches were played in Luganville last week.

In their first matches, Galaxy cruised past LL Echo from Tafea Football Association with 3-0 goals from Kensi Tangis, Roberson Felipe and Andre Batick and their second win last weekend they now sit at the top with 6 points.

LL Echo defeated Iwoka to gain their 3 points and qualified them to the semis and now the two teams will take on winners from the Northern Region Conference Malampa Revivors FC from Luganville Football Association and Ruerue FC from Penama Football Association this week.

The two winners from the semi will book a direct spot to the next Oceania Champions League.