Galaxy FC wins Vanuatu Football Champions League

The team defeated Ruerue FC 3-0 at the Luganville Soccer Stadium, last weekend.

Galaxy FC received the VFF CL 2021 trophy with VT2.5 million cash prize.

Runners up of the competition, Ruerue FC walked away with VT1 million.

Both teams have booked their spot in the 2022 Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) with Ruerue FC participating for the first time.

Galaxy FC striker, Kency Tangis scored the first goal with Sika Manuhi adding two extras to give the VFF defending champions its second title in a row.