Ifira BlackBird FC acknowledges assistance of Head Coach and International Coach

Over the past few weeks, the club was trained and coached by Head Coach Robert Yelou and three additional coaches from different nationalities, who came to assist the team with the preparation in Australia.

Head Coach Yelou thanked the coaches for their support and hoped that one day they will meet again in Vanuatu.

“Two weeks was all that we had to prepare in Australia for the most competitive tournament, the OFC Champions League.

It was not easy to fit everything we wanted within these two weeks. But it was an honour to have met and worked with these coaches - they have contributed significantly,” Yelou said.

The Paramount Chief of Ifira Teriki Mantoi, IBBFC Management, Players and Supporters also extended their gratitude to the Vanuatu Trade Commissioner and coaches for their time and investments to the Blackbird Boys.

“Faftai Poulapa(Thank You) Lyndon, Yelou, Korey, Kyle, Mathew and Scott for the amazing job you have done. The supporters now wait for the return of the Blackbird Boys”.

IBBFC will play their first match against Hekari United on May 15 at 3pm, their second match will be against AS Pirae at 3pm on May 18 and their final pool match on May 21 against Tiga Sport at 3pm.

All Group B matches will be played at VFF Freshwota stadium in Port Vila.

Photo supplied Caption: From left to right: Vanuatu Trade Commissioner Lyndon Holzheimer, Coach Korey Nix, Head Coach IFBB Robert Yelou, Coach Mathew and Scott.