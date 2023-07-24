More than 350 people attend community sports awareness events in Vanuatu

The open event was held across five municipal wards in Vanuatu's capital and enabled participants to try seven sports.

The Anglican Church in the Northern Ward, Anamburu Park in the Anamburu Ward, Freshwater Field in the Freshwater Ward, Seaside Field in the Central Ward and Nambatri AVEC Futsal Field in the Southern Ward were used as venues for the two-day event.

Participants of all age groups played hockey, tennis, volleyball, rugby, weightlifting, archery and cricket as part of the programme, which received support from the respective National Federations.

The programme sought to promote an understanding of opportunities in sport for the participants.

Vanuatu Beverage Limited supported the event by providing water for participants.

Vanuatu is one of the smallest member nations of the Olympic Movement with an estimated population of just over 330,000.

VASANOC has been recognised by the International Olympic Committee since 1987, and the country has competed at every Summer edition of the Olympic Games since Seoul 1988.

It is yet to win an Olympic medal.