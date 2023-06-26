Over 100 students participate at the Vanuatu’s Olympic Day

The students were from sevens schools including Vila East, Vila North, Dona Elite, Seaside School, Pango Anamburu School and Sainte Jeanne D’Arc School.

Organised by the Vanuatu Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee, the event included sports such as rugby union, weightlifting, basketball, athletics, archery, volleyball, netball, cricket, and football.

VASANOC said “A total of 15 minutes were given for schools to play against each other in every station.”

“The goal of the Olympic Movement is to contribute to building a peaceful and better world by educating youth through sports practiced without discrimination of any kind and in the Olympic spirit, which requires mutual understanding with a spirit of friendship, solidarity, and fair play.”