PNG overcome brave Vanuatu

With Papua New Guinea the highest-ranked nation in the tournament and Vanuatu the lowest this was expected to be a one-sided affair but that did not prove to be the case.

PNG opened the scoring in the first half through Marie Kaipu, but Vanuatu grabbed a shock equaliser with 20 minutes to go through Vanessa Keletia.

Just five minutes later Ramona Padio gave PNG the lead and that was extended soon after by Charlie Yanding.

PNG now face on Tahiti on Sunday while Vanuatu take on Tahiti on Wednesday.