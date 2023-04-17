Ronald Tari appointed U19 Men’s National Team Coach ahead of EAP Qualifier in Darwin

The tournament which will be held in Darwin, Australia is set to take place from 12-21 June in which teams from Fiji, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and Vanuatu will take part.

The winner of this tournament will be awarded direct qualification into the 16-team 2024 World Cup to be held in Sri Lanka.

Tari welcomed the challenge and opportunity to coach the U19 national team.

“With such a full year of cricket ahead for the Men’s, Women’s and U19s sides, I am excited to use this opportunity to gain further experience coaching and guiding our young team members to play to the best of their ability, coming into the EAP Qualifiers in June.

“I have been playing cricket domestically and internationally for about 11 years now and have coached occasionally for development cricket, the North Efate women’s team and have conducted many one-on-one sessions with young players, so this opportunity is something I am looking forward to.

“We have so many talented young cricketers in Vanuatu, so I think we have a good shot at taking out the competition to make the 2024 World Cup. Our competitors are fierce, especially facing sides like New Zealand, but I am keen to show the world what our young players are capable of.”

The extended squad has begun training under Tari, assisted by Jamal Vira, and the final touring party of 14 will be announced in May.

Photo supplied Caption: U19 Mens National Team Head Coach Ronald Tari.