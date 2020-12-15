Sporting his Christmas jumper, Tyson Fury has a foul-mouthed rant at Anthony Joshua

Fury, seldom short of a word or an opportunity to promote his clothing range, unleashed a tirade against Joshua, who knocked out challenger Kubrat Pulev, of Bulgaria, in the ninth round on Saturday night (Sunday NZT) at Wembley Arena.

Joshua was initially reluctant to mention a fight against Fury for the undisputed heavyweight crown in his post-bout interview, asking instead for the crowd for their opinion. Under further questioning on Sky Sport UK, he said “Whoever has the belt I would love to compete with them. If that is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury.’’

Fury reacted with a foul-mouthed rant on his Instagram and Twitter feeds.

“Anthony Joshua just s... himself live on television. He got asked if he wanted the fight, and he went around the bushes....

“I want the fight, I want the fight next, I will knock him out inside three rounds, he is a bum bondosser, I can’t wait to knock him out.”

“Dosser” is the term Fury coined for Deontay Wilder, whom he beat in a seventh round TKO in Las Vegas in February.

It’s also a term he uses to spruik his clothing merchandise – and his tweet before the Joshua rant featured him in a range of Christmas jumpers and T-shirts, starting with the message: “Merry Christmas you big dossers.’’

Promoters are already talking about the “Battle of the Brits”, with Joshua’s World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation belts and Fury's World Boxing Council title on the line.

Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, was in no doubt such a bout would rival the Muhammed Ali v Joe Frazier bout contest at Madison Square Garden, New York, in 1971, The Telegraph reported in London.