Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte: 'Bodysnatcher' signs fight contract for April

The fight is expected to take place at Wembley Stadium and Fury confirmed it is to be on 23 April.

Whyte, 33, had until 06:00 GMT on Tuesday to sign but had spent the weekend and Monday negotiating details of the deal.

"Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8m, what a surprise," Fury said on social media.

Fury added: "The man's signed for the biggest payday he's going to get in his life."

In a later video on Tuesday he told his followers that he will now be taking a break from social media as he prepares for the bout.

"I'm about to go off social media completely for the next eight and a half weeks," he said.

"I'm going into training camp to give Dillian Whyte all the respect in the world he needs. I'll never underestimate anyone in my life.

"Don't phone me, call me, email me, text me or try to contact me in any way as I am out of bounds until May. I'll be training away. Please respect my privacy and space. See you all at the press conference."