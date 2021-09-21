Vanuatu Aquatics Federation engages students in swimming lessons | Loop Vanuatu

The Federation’s Development Officer Frank Vira said, “Our testing today showed, more than half the number of students who are in the programme are intermediate swimmers.”

“A great start, considering most of these kids reported having little to no experience in swimming.”

The programme is supported by the Australian Government.

Vira added, “Learning to swim can impact quality of life, and for parents and grandparents, means not being able to safely supervise children in the water. The good news is it’s never too late to learn. And taking the plunge into swimming lessons later in life brings all kind of benefits.”