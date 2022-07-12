Vanuatu beach volley-ball duo create history

The duo started the tournament on the reserves list for the Qualification Games, a team pulled out, Vanuatu was then added to the Qualification Tournament.

They were unbeaten in the Qualification Tournament and then moved into the Main Draw Tournament, and won their pool games, still undefeated.

Vanuatu beat Italy in the Final, 2 weeks ago the Italian team came 5th at the Beach Volleyball World Championships and are currently ranked 38th in the world

Miller & Tini won 14 of their games and lost of 3 of their games, they went to Lecce not knowing if they would be in the tournament.