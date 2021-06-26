Vanuatu fall short in Olympic beach volleyball bid

The top pairing of Miller Pata and Sherysyn Toko were beaten in three sets by Japan's Akiko Hasegawa and Azusa Futami 19-21, 21-19, 7-15.

Meanwhile Vanuatu's second team of Loti Joe and Majabelle Lawac went down in straight sets, 10-21, 17-21, against Chiyo Suzuki and Yurika Sakaguch.

The result bring an end to Vanautu's Tokyo 2020 qualification journey, while Japan advance to the final four in the women's draw, with the winner securing the final berth at next month's Summer Games.

While Vanuatu's Olympic dream remains on hold, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are just 13 months away, with the Pacific nation hoping to equal or better their bronze medal effort from 2018.

Photo: Asian Volleyball Confederation Caption: Sherysyn Toko and Miller Pata in action at the Asian Continental Cup Final in Thailand.