Vanuatu Football confirms Women’s Championship in October

The competition will be held from 7 October to 20 October with the venue yet to be decided.

The Women’s Championship was approved after the Men’s competition was scheduled to kick off in Luganville Santo, this month.

VFF’s Competition Manager, Bong Shem confirmed that all players eligible to play in any VFF competitions in country from now, will base mainly on Comet registrations.

All VFF Member Associations have commenced women championship again this year in a bid to strengthen and motivate women competition in the country but more importantly, participating in Oceania and FIFA competitions in the long run.

The Competition Department is sending notices to all Member Associations to ensure all their clubs and players are registered in the COMET system.

They are required to play their first and second leg of their championship to be eligible to play.