Vanuatu Football Federation thankful for support at OFC Under-17 Championship

VFF President, Lambert Maltock expressed gratitude while welcoming the U-17 team at the Bauerfield Airport yesterday afternoon.

Maltock applauded the young lads for putting on a great performance in the championship in Fiji despite not participating in any international friendlies on their build up towards the championship.

He said the boys went into their first international match against Tahiti which gave them an opportunity to blend into the international stage which saw them improving in their second game, and their quarter final match against defending champions, New Zealand.

The Vanuatu Under-17 team lost against New Zealand 1-0 in the quarterfinals.