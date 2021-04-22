Vanuatu Football Federations implements new registration system

VFF Competitions Manager, Bong Shem said the comet system will provide accurate and accessible information on football programmes and competitions.

He said more importantly it will help update information about VFF programmes, players, leagues and clubs for the Oceania Football Confederations and FIFA.

“Once the lockdown is uplifted, then our comet registrations will resume stadium, clubs and player registrations.”

Shem said it is a step forward for VFF and development of football in the country.

He added that VFF is for the government’s decisions on the 3-day lockdown period.

“After the two weeks registrations, the VFF comet officers will submit their report to VFF.

The registrations will include U-12’s – senior level for both men and women.