Vanuatu Football to host a beach soccer clinic | Loop Vanuatu

Development Officer, Ben Hungai said VFF seeks to prepare a future beach soccer national team compromising of elite beach soccer players.

He confirmed that the recent youth league has seen VFF scouting for players and attending its beach soccer performing center at the Teouma Academy, commencing in September.

VFF aims to implement beach soccer league as well throughout its Member Associations to address OFC's goals as well.

The Vanuatu football’s futsal youth programme was implemented with the federation selecting 22 players.

With beach soccer now resuming, both avenues support the VFF and OFC agenda of having two OFC representatives attending the upcoming FIFA men and women’s World Cup event in 2026 and 2027.