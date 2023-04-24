Vanuatu Ministry of Youth and Sport supports Ifira Black Bird Football Club

The competition will be held next month in Vanuatu.

The Minister for Youth and Sport Tom Ker Netvunei presented VUV 500,000 to IBBFC President, Team Manager and Executive Members recently.

“You are no longer flying the blackbird flag but you are flying the Vanuatu flag in your home ground. All the best and Vanuatu is behind you.” Minister Netvunei said.

President of IBBFC Manu Laban thanked the Vanuatu Government and the People of the Republic of Vanuatu for their support.

Ifira Blackbird will play Hekari United from Papua New Guinea, AS Pirae from Tahiti and Tiga Sport from New Caledonia.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister Netvunei hands over the cheque to IBBFC president, Manu Laban and team manager Andrew Chichirua