Vanuatu National Games postponed to August

The Director General for Ministry of Youth Development and Sports- Russel Tamata confirmed the deferment in a statement.

“The executives have approved to move the games from May to August because we need to put everything in order and a fixed month for all these tournaments and activities.”

“April will be the Youth development month, May will be the school’s competition month so if schools wants to have their tournaments it will all be in May.”

“August will be the National Games, now we putting down a system,” Tamata said.

“This is a big Ministry looking at two areas Youth and Sports authorities and we have plans to move things and be transparent and I’m happy we have everything in place now when we implement the two policy Acts for the two authorities.”