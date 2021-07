The team also received its game schedules upon arriving at the game village.

The rowing competitions will commence from the July 23rd -July 30th.

The Judo competitions will take place on 24-31 July. The table tennis competition will take place from 24-30 July and 1-6 August.

Vanuatu will be represented in all these games.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will commence on 23 July and end on 8 August.