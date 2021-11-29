Vanuatu prepares for first ever Province of Origin Games

The teams are MALAMPA, PENAMA, SHEFA South, SHEFA North, TAFEA and Northern region.

SHEFA south includes players from Mele, Erakor, Ifira and Pango. SHEFA North players are from Emao, Nguna, Pele, North Efate, and the Islands of Tongoa.

The Northern Province has players from SANMA, TORBA, Solomon Islands and Brazil.

The team managers were officially handed their player’s final list at a press conference yesterday.

Northern Province will play SHEFA South Efate at 1pm today (local time) followed by a match between MALAMPA and Shefa North.

On Thursday, SHEFA north will play PENAMA at 1pm and at 3pm SHEFA south will play TAFEA.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, 4 December and the matches will start at 12pm.

The winner of the pool B will play the runner of the Pool A and at 2pm is the winner of the pool A will play the runner of the Pool B.