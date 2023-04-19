Vanuatu prepares to host major OFC football competition in May

Top champion club teams from eight OFC member countries will all be competing in Vanuatu during the last two weeks of May.

The teams have been drawn into two groups, with Group A including top teams like Auckland City of New Zealand Football, Suva FC of Fiji Football, Solomon Warriors of Solomon Islands Football and Lope FC of Samoa Football.

All Group A matches will be played at the Soccer City Stadium in Luganville Santo, starting on 14 May.

Vanuatu Champions Ifira Black Birds are being drawn into Group B with teams like Hekari United of Papua New Guinea Football, AS Pirae of Tahiti Football and Tiga Sports of New Caledonia Football.

Group B matches are scheduled to kick off at the Fresh Water VFF Stadium on 15 May.

OFC are taking a new approach to organizing the tournament, meaning the preparations involve collaborative and cooperative engagements with the host country.

In Vanuatu, Local Organising Committees have been set up in Port Vila and Luganville, composed of VFF officers and representatives of the government and the private sectors.

The two LOCs are working tirelessly in collaboration with the OFC office in Auckland to get the facilities ready in time before the scheduled kick off dates on 14 May (Luganville) and 15 May (Port Vila).

Meanwhile VFF Competitions Manager Bong Shem says the tournament is bringing in very high competitive champions clubs, “meaning the people of Vanuatu are in for an entertainment of high competitive football”.

“Auckland City from New Zealand have won the tournament several times and have represented OFC at the FIFA Club World Cup tournament.

“Auckland City have played only once in Port Vila when they came to play one time Vanuatu champions club Amical FC in Port Vila.

“This time they will play three matches in front of football fans in Luganville; and this is a unique opportunity for our local fans to watch top professional players from Europe and other parts of the world, who now play for Auckland City, and not only once, but in three matches”, CM Bong Shem explains.

Both Auckland City (Group A) and Hekari Utd (Group B) have won the OFC Champions League title before.

In addition, Luganville fans will be able to see their local hero John Alick in action with his Solomon Warriors team of Solomon Islands Football. Then there are Alex Saniel and Azariah Soromon and their Suva FC of Fiji Football.

In Port Vila, Ifira Black Birds will be playing in front of their home crowd. Since they are from the Port Vila Football Association, and their community company Ifira Stevedoring are fully supporting their team already.

VFF is encouraging all local fans in Port Vila and Luganville, to go and watch the games, and support and cheer for all the competing teams.

“We want to have a successful two weeks of Oceania Football celebrations here in Vanuatu,” VF General Secretary Albert Manaroto said.

Photo supplied Caption: VFF president, Lambert Maltok inspects the football field at Luganville Soccer Stadium.