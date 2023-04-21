Vanuatu prepares for OFC Group Play-offs in Luganville

Vanuatu Daily Post said that major works were underway to prepare Luganville Soccer City, Luganville's main football arena, to host Group A matches on May 14-20.

Preparation are being done to improve the football fields, grounds facilities, and security to cater for this week-long event

Major discussions are also underway with partners and stakeholders for a smooth roll out of OFC group play offs.

Vanuatu Football Federation (VFF)'s public relations officer Moses Stevens confirmed that despite setbacks from the two cyclones, work is on track as authorities pull resources together to host Oceania's main football event.

Stevens also confirmed that the local organising committee is working with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) to maintain the grass on the fields, for the event on May.

'Smol Taon' will play host to Auckland City from New Zealand, Lupe Ole Soaga from Samoa, Suva FC from Fiji and Solomon Warriors from the Solomon Islands.