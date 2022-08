The team progressed after they defeated Solomon Islands 2-0 (21-8, 21-7) in their second pool game.

Miller Pata and Sherysyn Toko displayed yet another strong performance against Hannah U’una and Rose Gwali to take the game in straight sets.

Vanuatu will take on England in their final pool match.

The game is scheduled to be held at 6am on Friday (Vanuatu Time).