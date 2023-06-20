Vanuatu women's beach volleyball team to compete in China

The event in Pingtan, Fuzhou will see the team play China, Thailand, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The competition will kick-off on Friday June 23 and runs until Monday June 26.

Vanuatu Volleyball spokesperson Jill Scanlon said Team Vanuatu's pairing of Sherysyn Toko (Tini) and Majabelle Lawac (Bella) are seeded 9th in the main draw.

"This tournament is the next step in the continuation of building the international competition experience for this top pair having competed well in Australia in March followed by good performances in both Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) and International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) tournaments in Thailand in April," Scanlon said.

"This is all part of the preparation for the first phase of Olympic qualifying for Paris 2024, which will be the Continental Cup - Oceania event in the first week of September," she said.

The Olympic qualifier is doubly significant for Team Vanuatu as it will be hosted at home by the Vanuatu Volleyball Federation.

Jill Scanlon said the event will give local players their first opportunity to compete on home sand, in front of family, friends and the very supportive Vanuatu community.