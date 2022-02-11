 

Vanuatu's national football team will be without three internationalists

BY: Loop Pacific
10:35, February 11, 2022
Vanuatu's national football team will be without three internationalists for the World Cup qualifiers next month due to travelling issues.

The Vanuatu Football Federation said Azariah Solomon, Alex Saniel and John Alick are all unable to get to Qatar for the matches.

The federation is due to announce its 23-player squad list tomorrow.

A larger playing party is currently training at the VFF Teouma Academy.

Team Manager, George Amos, said the unit is well prepared for the group matches being held in the second half of March against Tahiti, Solomon Islands and the Cook Islands.

 

Photo VFF/Facebook  Caption: Vanuatu national team training 

     

