Vanuatu's national football team will be without three internationalists

The Vanuatu Football Federation said Azariah Solomon, Alex Saniel and John Alick are all unable to get to Qatar for the matches.

The federation is due to announce its 23-player squad list tomorrow.

A larger playing party is currently training at the VFF Teouma Academy.

Team Manager, George Amos, said the unit is well prepared for the group matches being held in the second half of March against Tahiti, Solomon Islands and the Cook Islands.

Photo VFF/Facebook Caption: Vanuatu national team training