VASANOC adds on three new sports associations

Teqball, Billiards and Snooker associations are now part of VASANOC and have also been recognized as an Olympic sport in the country.

This was discussed and confirmed during VASANOC’s general assembly, which was held at the VNPF conference room Friday.

VASANOC stakeholders, which include the president, secretary general, treasurer, CEO, Development officers and reps from various sporting federations also discussed sports policy in the organisation.

There will be another meet next year to implement all the measures and policies.