VASANOC hosts medicine seminar for sports federations

The seminar is a two-day project organised by the newly reformed VASANOC Sports Medical Commission who have developed a program to deliver sports medicine methodology, advice and information to better prepare, equip and protect your athletes.

Some of the topics to be addressed include COVID-19 sports protocols: How are we adapting, Mental health in sports: Its place and use, Nutrition: Refueling and fueling correctly and Rehabilitation: Injuries and injury prevention.

The programme will end tomorrow.