VFF withdraw Women’s Team from Friendly Fame

VFF stated that with issues regarding the recent trip of Senior Men’s Trip, it is important that travelers must be prepared well in advance to avoid unforeseen disruption and unnecessary expenses in travel costs as well as disturbing the preparation of teams.

“At least all National trip preparation and travel documents must be ready at least 1 month before departure times” VFF stated.

VFF has informed Solomon Islands Football about this withdrawal.

The VFF still hopes to provide opportunities for the National Teams before the Pacific Games in December 2023.

The next official Tournaments are the U16 Women’s Team in August and the OFC Olympic Team Qualifier Team in September 2023.