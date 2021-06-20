100 farmers flock to Shepherds Mini Agriculture Show in Vanuatu

The Emae Farmers’ Association selected 20 local farmers who represented all the communities on the island.

Harry Daniel is a lead farmer and former SMAS 2019 Local Organizing committee who was fortunate to attend the show.

He said that farmers had to cross the sea to Tongoa to showcase the different produce and products from Emae.

“Emae farmers were prepared to attend this event with different varieties of yam, island taro, banana, crabs and small livestock animals such as chickens, goats and pigs.”

“Farmers were able to come with forestry seedlings, mats, necklaces and fans.”

“The second SMAS has elevated to another level which was reflected through the increased quantity of local food and products produced by farmers and new information were delivered through awareness on stage.”

Daniel added, “The impact of first SMAS on Emae was demonstrated through the production of local farmers and farmers continue to increase production of root crops and vegetables in preparation towards the National Week of Agriculture on Tanna.

“In 2020, Emae farmers have provided 12 tons of yam to Tropical Cyclone Harold affected areas so yes from 2019 SMAS to 2021 farmers are increasing their production to ensure food security and to improve their livelihood.”