160 Ni-Vanuatu seasonal workers arrive in Perth

A total of 160 workers travelled on an Air Vanuatu plane a day after another aircraft transported seasonal workers to Tasmania.

Both groups are now in mandatory quarantine in government isolation facilities.

During the 14-day quarantine period, the workers will be tested for Covid-19 to ensure that they do not pose a health risk to the local communities.

The workers are part of the Federal Government’s Seasonal Worker Programme and Pacific Labour Scheme.

An earlier group of 162 seasonal workers arrived in Western Australia last month when the SWP restarted.

Photo courtesy Air Vanuatu/Facebook Caption: Air Vanuatu aircraft carrying 160 Ni-Vanuatu seasonal workers arrives in Perth