5,140 people receive first COVID-19 vaccine in Vanuatu

The vaccine was rolled out early this month.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that among the vaccinated, 515 are health workers, 880 other frontline workers, 888 elderly persons and 629 are those with underlying conditions.

The vaccines have been prioritised to health workers, frontline workers (border workers, quarantine facility staff, public transport drivers), the elderly (age 55 and above) and people over 35 with existing medical conditions.

So far, Vanuatu has received 44,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine; 24,000 AstraZeneca from the COVAX Facility and 20,000 Sinopharm from China.