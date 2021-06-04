860 receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Vanuatu

A statement by Dr Len Tarivonda, Director of Public Health said the first dose was issued to 529 people in priority groups.

“The majority of these were health workers and other front line workers. Overall, taking into consideration all persons who were vaccinated such as dignitaries and other members of the public as well as special groups such as athletes who will be travelling out of the country, the total number vaccinated on 2 to 3 June 2021 with their first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was 860 people.”

The launch on 2 June was a high-level event.

Influential leaders such as the Chief Justice Vincent Lunabek, The Vanuatu leader of Opposition, Ralph Regenvanu, Minister for Health Silas Bule Melve, Minister for Trades, James Bule, other diplomatic missions and leaders attended and received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Tarivonda said the Ministry of Health is actively working to identify additional sources of vaccines, including through bi-lateral partners.

“An additional 20,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are expected to arrive on 6 June 2021 to help boost availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Vanuatu. The Ministry of Health will keep the public informed of further developments regarding additional vaccine supply and roll-out.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been three active COVID-19 cases in Vanuatu, all of which have been detected in quarantine.

There has been no community transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

Photo supplied MInistry of Health