89% of Vanuatu’s Port Vila Airport staff vaccinated | Loop Vanuatu

Airports Vanuatu Ltd CEO, Jason Rakau said 50 percent of airport staff in Santo have also received their first dose of the vaccine.

Rakau said AVL commits to transparency in monitoring and recording the vaccination rate of its staff.

“I personally support the active role Qantas is taking in promoting vaccination and would encourage all Ni-Vanuatu to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

“This is the one activity we can all freely undertake and embrace, to play a part in protecting our nation and enabling the eventual reopening of borders for travel.”

Vaccine arrival at Port Vila Airport is being handled by the Vanuatu Terminal Services.

Airport staff are considered as frontline workers since they have potential risks of coming into contact with the virus, through services to passengers and movement of cargo across borders.

Airport staff were amongst the key priority groups of vaccination.

Vanuatu is currently COVID-19 free with no quarantine and community transmission cases.