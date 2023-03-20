Affected households in Vanuatu receive food rations

The distribution was conducted by the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FASC) as part of the recovery project from the devastation sustained from TC Judy and TC Kevin.

The distribution is targeted to provide for 7,850 households in Port Vila.

FASC also confirmed that distribution of emergency relief supplies is to be made to 1,072 households on Efate offshore islands, which started last week.

A total of 21,533 households on Efate will be receiving dry rations.

“FSAC is prioritising its first push of emergency relief supplies on Efate islands, TAFEA Province and Shepherd islands. Efate and TAFEA are priority one areas.”

“Each household is expected to receive rice, breakfast crackers (5kg buckets), tinned tuna one carton of either 12 tins or 24 tins) and baked beans (one carton of 12 tins) and vegetable seeds including Chinese cabbage, pumpkin and water melon.”